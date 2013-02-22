HELSINKI Feb 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results at 0700 GMT.

The market expects a nearly three-fold rise in quarterly net profit to $806 million thanks to a recovery in its container shipping unit, according to a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click on

TELE2

The top executive of the Swedish telecom operator, Mats Granryd, said in a interview with business daily Dagens Industri he was optimistic about 2013 as the European economy improved.

He also said Tele2 hoped Russian authorities would decide on technology neutrality, allowing it expand mobile data in its existing frequences and thus mitigate the blow of having missed out on a 3G license, this year.

"We hope for a decision on the issue this year, but it could take longer," he said.

For more on the company, double click

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecom equipment and services group said Japan's Softbank Mobile had selected its SSR 8000 family of routers as its main Evolved Packet Core packet gateway node.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)