BRIEF-Vertice 360 FY net loss narrows to 1.2 million euros
* FY net sales 3.9 million euros ($4.13 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago
HELSINKI, March 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
NOKIA
A German court ruled in favour of Nokia on Tuesday, saying some devices made by Taiwan's HTC infringed on its power-saving patent.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* FY net sales 3.9 million euros ($4.13 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago
* D-Link Corp and TeamF1 networks announce partnership to launch Mydlink business
* FY net loss 134.6 million baht versus loss 195.5 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: