HELSINKI, March 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SANOMA

The Finnish media company cut its profit view for this year, citing a worse-than-expected outlook for advertising and falling circulations.

ORION

The Finnish drug maker late on Thursday said it had applied for marketing authorisation for its Easyhaler asthma treatment in Europe.

The company is hoping its next products would help compensate the expiry of its Parkinson's drugs patents.

