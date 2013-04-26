BRIEF-Hydrogenics reports Q4 loss per share $0.20
* Hydrogenics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
HELSINKI, April 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
DNB
The Norway's largest bank forecast stronger net interest income in the months ahead as it reported first-quarter results that beat expectations.
* Hydrogenics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sucampo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Liberty Tax Service announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results