UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI May 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's biggest lender is expected to report a more than 50 percent spike in its first-quarter pretax profit, driven by a drop in writedowns, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
SANOMA
Finnish media group Sanoma is expected to report underlying loss of 15 million euros ($19.8 million) from the first quarter, weighed by deep decline in advertising sales as well as troubles at its recently-acquired TV business in the Netherlands, a Reuters poll showed.
Sanoma results are due at around 0800 GMT.
MARINE HARVEST
Salmon firm Cermaq rejected Marine Harvest's $1.7 billion hostile takeover bid, saying the offer by the world's biggest fish farmer undervalued the company and came with unacceptable conditions.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources