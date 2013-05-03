UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Updates GN Store Nord, TDC)
HELSINKI May 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
GN STORE NORD
The Danish hearing aid and headset maker kept its full-year 2013 guidance unchanged after a more than 50 percent rise in first quarter operating profit, helped by cost cuts and stronger sales.
The company said it still saw organic revenue growth of 9-12 percent this year and EBITA improvement of 40 to 50 percent compared with 2012.
For more on the company, click on
TDC
The Danish telecoms operator reported first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.5 billion Danish crowns ($438.45 million) from 2.6 billion a year earlier and compared to a forecast for 2.5 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
The company repeated its forecast for a slight decline in full-year EBITDA due to regulatory pressure and increased investment.
For more on the company, click on
BOLIDEN
The Swedish mining and smelting group is scheduled to publish its first-quarter report at around 1000 GMT. Operating earnings are seen at 732 million Swedish crowns ($112 million), down from 1.50 billion a year ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
For more on the company, double click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.7019 Danish crowns)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources