(Updates with results)

HELSINKI May 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

CARLSBERG

Danish brewer Carlsberg's first-quarter operating profits and revenue exceeded forecasts, as strong beer sales in Asia helped cushion a decline in mature European markets as well as in its former growth driver Russia.

It reported first-quarter EBIT of 661 million Danish crowns ($115.93 million), beating the market's average forecast of 626 million. Quarterly sales was 13.3 billion crowns, compared to the market's consensus forecast for 12.8 billion.

For more on the company, click on

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil company, which has struck its key finds offshore Norway, posted first-quarter earnings in line with market expectations and stood by its production guidance for the full year.

For more on the company, double click

SKANSKA

The Nordic region's biggest construction group is to post first-quarter results at 0600 GMT. The company's operating profit is seen rising to 484 million Swedish crowns ($74.1 million) from a year-ago 148 million, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double click

SECURITAS

The world's second biggest security services group is scheduled to publish first-quarter results at around 1100 GMT. Operating earnings are seen rising 6 percent to 678 million Swedish crowns ($103.85 million), a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

For more on the company, double click

KVAERNER

The Norwegian oil services firm reported first-quarter EBITDA of 103 million Norwegian crowns ($17.65 million), below the market's consensus forecast for 121 million.

It said it sees potential revenues of over 15 billion crowns.

For more, click on

MARIMEKKO

Finnish clothing and home furnishings retailer Marimekko reported a wider first-quarter loss due to a costly expansion in the United States and weaker sales in Finland.

Its quarterly operating loss grew to 1.3 million euros compared to 0.9 million euros a year earlier. Sales grew 10 percent from a year earlier to 20.7 million euros, but the number of stores was up 19 percent at 108 shops.

For more, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on ($1 = 5.7019 Danish crowns) ($1 = 5.8369 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 6.5286 Swedish crowns)