CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer has up to 25 billion Danish crowns ($4.39 billion) for acquisitions, daily Berlingske Tidende reported. The brewer told Berlingske a gearing of 3.5 percent would not be a problem after the group has brought down its debt to around 32.5 billion crowns, Berlingske said.

IKEA

The flat-pack furniture giant saw sales in its home market fall 1 percent in the year ended August 2012, daily Dagens Industri said on Wednesday. For the whole group, sales rose 9.5 percent.

IKEA aims to double its turnover by 2020.

SAMPO

Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo reported flat first-quarter pretax profit at 370 million euros ($484.2 million), as low interest rates weighed on returns from fixed-income investments, although it reaped hefty returns from its stake in Nordic bank Nordea.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer reduced its first quarter losses before interest and tax to 108 million euros from losses of 245 million a year earlier, less than analysts' average estimate for a 98.3 million euro loss.

AKER SOLUTIONS

Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions said it expected results for the second half of 2013 to improve over last year as it reported first-quarter earnings.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 2.24 billion Norwegian crowns ($383.8 million) in the July-December period of 2012.

