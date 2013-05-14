(Updates Pandora)

PANDORA

Danish jewellery maker Pandora maintained its full-year earnings guidance after first-quarter operating profit and revenue beat analyst estimates.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 60 percent to 643 million Danish crowns ($112 million) exceeding the average analyst forecast of 466 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

UPM-KYMMENE, NESTE OIL

Forestry group UPM-Kymmene has filed a court request to invalidate Neste Oil's biodiesel patent, claiming it does not differ from previous innovations, business daily Kauppalehti reported.

UPM-Kymmene plans to begin production of biodiesel from forestry residue at its plant in Lappeenranta. It said it wants to secure its biofuel production, although production technology it uses differs from Neste Oil's technology.

Neste Oil told Kauppalehti the patent dispute does not impact its production and added it is planning file a counter suit against UPM.

AUTOLIV

The world's biggest airbag and seatbelt maker holds presentations for investors, analysts and media at its facility in Vargarda, in western Sweden. The presentations are scheduled to begin at around 0700 GMT.

HEXAGON

A strong first-quarter report fuelled a rise in the measurement technology group's stock to new record levels on Monday and the valuation is demanding, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported.

