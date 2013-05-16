HELSINKI May 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ALGETA

German drugmaker Bayer and its development partner Algeta won approval from U.S. regulators for a prostate cancer drug that could eventually generate more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in annual sales.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has reviewed Xofigo under its priority programme, said on Wednesday the injection is cleared for treatment of bone metastases in men whose cancer has spread after receiving medical or surgical therapy to lower testosterone.

($1 = 0.7775 euros)