HELSINKI May 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOVO NORDISK

The world's biggest insulin producer said late on Thursday that Phase III study results had shown people treated with its liraglutide drug had an 8 percent weight loss.

It said in a statement that from a mean baseline weight of 106 kilograms, the average weight loss for people treated with liraglutide 3 mg was 8.0 percent compared with 2.6 percent for people treated with a placebo.

CERMAQ, MARINE HARVEST

Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest, expected to soon raise its bid for smaller rival Cermaq, considers offering Cermaq shareholders payment in either cash or Marine Harvest shares.

"We want to give Cermaq's owners the chance to choose for themselves," Chairman Ole Eirik Leroey told Norwegian newspaper Finansavisen.

Marine Harvest, third-biggest owner in state-controlled Cermaq, has offered 105 crowns ($17.95) per share for the rest of the company structured as a 50/50 cash-and-share offer, but has since said it considered to both raise the bid and change the structure.

Late on Thursday, Cermaq said it was in talks with Marine Harvest and other potential bidders, saying it had "established dialogue" with other interested parties.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.8483 Norwegian krones)