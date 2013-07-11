HELSINKI, July 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

GETINGE

Medical technology group Getinge is due to publish its second-quarter results at around 0630 GMT. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) are seen easing 1 percent to 1.01 billion Swedish crowns ($149.5 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

DNB

Norway's biggest bank kicks off the sector's reporting season in the Nordics on Thursday and is expected to report a second-quarter net profit of 3.67 billion Norwegian crowns ($598.9 million), down 20 percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed.

Meanwhile, its net interest income is seen up 11 percent to 7.37 billion as the bank raised its lending rates earlier this year, and Norway's credit growth has remained robust.

The report is due at 0530 GMT.

FRED. OLSEN ENERGY

The Norwegian offshore oil drilling firm is seen posting an April-June operating profit of 533 million Norwegian crowns, down from 616 million a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll.

The report is expected before market opens at 0700 GMT.

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

The Nordic budget airline is expected to report a 29-percent jump in second-quarter operating profit to 415 million Norwegian crowns, a Reuters poll showed.

The report is expected around 0600 GMT.

ROYAL UNIBREW

Danish beverages group Royal Unibrew will buy Dutch brewer Heineken's Finnish unit Hartwall, the companies said.

The transaction was based on an enterprise value of about 470 million euros ($604.30 million), they said.

($1 = 6.1281 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 6.7583 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.7778 euros)