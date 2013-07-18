(Adds A.P. Moller-Maersk)

HELSINKI, July 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The head of Maersk's shipping arm said the struggling container shipping industry must prepare for a new era that will see growth in demand fall to half the levels seen over the past two decades, Financial Times reprted on Thursday.

Maersk Line Chief Executive Soren Skou said in an interview he was preparing to adapt to annual growth of 4 to 5 percent in the years ahead, compared with the levels close to 10 percent during the boom years before the economic crisis hit in 2008.

ERICSSON

The mobile telecom gear maker posted second-quarter operating profit well below expectations on Thursday hurt by lower sales, a weaker than expected margin and currency headwinds.

Earnings before interest and tax were 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($379.66 million) compared to 2.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, including the company's joint ventures, missing a mean forecast of 4.3 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

WARTSILA

The Finnish ship and power plant engine maker reported an unexpected fall in second-quarter operating profit as shipping companies held off ordering new ships.

Operating profit, excluding one-off items, decreased to 111 million euros ($145.34 million) from 113 million euros a year earlier, and missed an average forecast of 122 million euros in a Reuters poll.

CARGOTEC

Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec is expected to report its second-quarter adjusted operating profit fell 15 percent to 35.2 million euros, hit by weaker profitability at its marine unit, a Reuters poll showed.

Cargotec results are due at 0930 GMT.

NOKIA

Nokia is expected to report a steep fall in quarterly handset sales, led by a 24 percent drop in shipments of basic mobile phones to 56 million units, according to a Reuters poll.

Nokia is due to report its second-quarter results at 1000 GMT.

TELE2

Nordic and emerging market telecoms group Tele2 posted second-quarter core earnings in line with forecasts, but cut its sales forecast of Kazakhstan for the year.

NORSK HYDRO

Norsk Hydro, one of the world's biggest aluminium makers, said its April-June core earnings fell less than expected and it expected solid demand growth this year.

The Norwegian firm's underlying operating profit fell to 518 million crowns ($86.30 million) from 531 million crowns in the year-ago period, beating expectations for 401 million crowns seen by analysts.  For more on the company, click on

RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP.

Norwegian solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp. said it will split the company into a separate solar and silicon divisions, independently listing the two and moving out of Norway.

SKANSKA

The Nordic region's biggest construction group reported first-half operating profit of 2.0 billion Swedish crowns, slightly ahead of the market's consensus forecast for 1.92 billion crowns.

ALFA LAVAL

The engineering group releases its second-quarter results at 0630 GMT. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) are seen dipping 3 percent to 1.25 billion crowns in the quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

ATLAS COPCO

The mining gear and compressor maker issues its second quarter results at around 0900 GMT. Operating earnings are seen down 12 percent to 4.43 billion Swedish crowns, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

SCA

The hygiene products group is set to publish second quarter results around 1000 GMT. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is seen rising 7 percent to 2.25 billion Swedish crowns in the quarter, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)