YIT, CAVERION

Finnish construction company YIT posted a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit due to weak sales of residential and business property in Finland.

Operating profit from YIT's continuing operations fell to 38 million euros ($50.3 million) from 43 million euros in the same quarter a earlier. Analysts on average expected a profit of 42 million euros.

YIT's former services business Caverion reported a 61-percent-slide in its operating profit to 7.8 million euros, citing lower demand and tight competition.

NOKIA

Global smartphone leader Samsung Electronics Co Ltd forecast a fall in average selling prices of its smartphones in the third quarter. For Nokia, which just announced its premium Lumia 1020 smartphone, that means it may be entering the high-end handset market as it is showing signs of saturation.

F-SECURE

Security software maker F-Secure will publish its second-quarter earnings at 0600 GMT.

The company cut its full-year guidance on Monday and said it no longer expected 2013 revenue to grow, but to be at the same level as in 2012.

