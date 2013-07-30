HELSINKI, July 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

DSV

Danish freight forwarder DSV A/S is expected to report a one percent rise in core profit for the second quarter, a Reuters poll of analysts shows. The company's earnings are due before 0600 GMT.

ORION

Finnish drug maker Orion is expected to report its quarterly operating profit fell 2 percent from a year ago to 64 million euros ($84.82 million) amid tough generic competition for its Parkinson's drugs, a Reuters poll showed.

Orion results are due at around 0900 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)