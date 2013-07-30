(Adds Scania, Lundin Petroleum)

HELSINKI, July 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SCANIA

Volkswagen's German Truck unit MAN, a rival to Scania, posted a net loss that was wider than expected for the second quarter, weighed down by provisions taken for power plant orders in the Caribbean and Corsica.

MAN reaffirmed operating profit would decline significantly this year while revenue would stagnate.

Scania is majority-owned by Volkswagen.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The oil and gas explorer and producer said it had entered into a new production sharing contract offshore northeast Indonesia with the country's energy regulator, SKKMigas. It said it had been awarded new acreage which has only been lightly explored.

PANDORA

Danish jewellery maker Pandora raised its outlook for 2013, citing strong sales of newly launched products across all major regions.

The company said its preliminary results for the second quarter indicated revenue of approximately 1.9 billion Danish crowns ($338 million) and an operating margin of approximately 27 percent in the quarter.

MARINE HARVEST

Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, may offer dividends more frequently, board member Tor Olav Troeim told financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv on Tuesday.

The company has 400 million Norwegian crowns ($67.5 million) in cash and access to extra financing via a 350-million-euro bond, following its failed attempt to take over rival Cermaq , the daily reported.

Troeim is the right-hand man of John Fredriksen, the largest owner in fish farmer Marine Harvest. On Monday, Fredriksen raised his stakes in the firm to 29.4 percent after buying 117.6 million crowns worth of shares.

DSV

Danish freight forwarder DSV posted a surprise fall in second quarter core profit, against analyst expectations for a small increase, but maintained its full-year outlook.

Operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) was 680 million Danish crowns, down from a year-earlier 687 million, and against a mean forecast for a one percent rise to 694 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

ORION

Finnish drug maker Orion is expected to report its quarterly operating profit fell 2 percent from a year ago to 64 million euros ($84.82 million) amid tough generic competition for its Parkinson's drugs, a Reuters poll showed.

Orion results are due at around 0900 GMT.

