HELSINKI Aug 2 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
DANSKE BANK
Danske Bank's chief executive Eivind Kolding was quoted as
saying the assumption in the bank's 2015 financial targets of a
rate level around 2 percent in Denmark in 2015 is questionable
because it was made more than a year ago.
"Today it is probably questionable whether it will reach
that level," he told daily Berlingske.
He also said the target for return on invested capital
(ROIC) for 2015 could be lower than 12 percent. "I think a lot
of investors will be happy if we for example give a ROIC of 10
percent in a zero percent interest rate environment," the CEO
said.