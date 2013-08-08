HELSINKI Aug 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drugmaker is expected to report an 8 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, boosted by strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulins.

The company is due to report its results at 0530 GMT.

RAUTARUUKKI

Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki is expected to report its second-quarter adjusted operating profit more than tripled to 25.3 million euros ($33.7 million), helped by cost cuts, a Reuters poll showed.

Rautaruukki results are due at 0600 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)