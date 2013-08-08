(Adds Rautaruukki, Hexagon, TeliaSonera, Sampo)

HELSINKI Aug 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk raised its full-year guidance after second-quarter operating profit exceeded forecasts, aided by sales growth of diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulin.

The world's biggest insulin producer's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 8.59 billion Danish crowns ($1.53 billion) in April-June from 7.65 billion in the second quarter last year, above an average 8.27 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

HEXAGON

Measurement technology group Hexagon AB posted a rise in second-quarter operating earnings that were largely in line with market expectations on Thursday and said it was well positioned for expansion.

For more information on the company, double-click on

TELIASONERA

The Swedish telecoms firm said on Thursday it supported Russian mobile phone operator Megafon's $1.2 billion acquisition of Scartel and Yota and would vote in favour of the deal at the extraordinary general meeting.

TeliaSonera owns 25.2 percent of the shares in MegaFon.

For more information on the company, double-click on

RAUTARUUKKI

Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki reported second-quarter comparable operating profit of 17 million euros, missing the market's average foreacst of 25 million in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click on

SAMPO

Pohjola Markets raised its recommendation on the Finnish insurance and investment group to "increase" from "hold" with a target price of 37 euros, up from a previous target of 35 euros.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7508 euros) ($1 = 5.5985 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)