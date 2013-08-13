UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Aug 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
SAMPO, TELIASONERA
The Finnish government will likely trim its stakes in insurance and investment group Sampo and telecoms operator TeliaSonera to boost its coffers, Mikael Jungner, a lawmaker and adviser to the finance minister told Reuters on Monday.
State investment fund Solidium owns a 14 percent stake in Sampo valued at 2.7 billion euros ($3.6 billion) as of last Friday, and a 12 percent stake in TeliaSonera worth 2.8 billion euros.
In a budget proposal for next year announced last week, the finance ministry advised the government to raise 490 million euros through a sale of shares it owns.
For more on the company, click on
PANDORA
The Danish jewellery maker is reported a second-quarter operating profit of 483 million Danish crowns ($86 million) on revenue of 1.93 billion crowns. The group gave preliminary figures two weeks ago.
For more on the company, click on
COLOPLAST
The Danish medical supplies maker is expected to report a third-quarter operating profit of 949 million Danish crowns, up 5.3 percent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll.
The results are due around 1000 GMT.
SAAB
U.S. hopes of landing a deal worth more than $4 billion to sell fighter jets to Brazil have suffered a setback with recent revelations that the United States collected data on Brazilian Internet communications.
Boeing Co is competing with its F/A-18 Super Hornet against Sweden's Gripen made by Saab and France's Rafale made by Dassault Aviation for the contract.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.6115 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.7523 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources