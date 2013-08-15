HELSINKI Aug 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TALVIVAARA

Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara is due to post its second-quarter results at 0600 GMT.

The company has struggled to ramp up operations after heavy rains disrupted production last year, and last month it withdrew its full-year nickel production forecast.

MARIMEKKO

The Finnish clothing and home furnishings retailer reported its second-quarter core operating result rose to 0.3 million euros from a loss of 0.5 million a year earlier, fuelled by sales growth particularly in Asia-Pacific region.

It repeated its forecast, saying its full-year core operating profit would be flat at best.

