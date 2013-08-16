HELSINKI Aug 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping group is expected to report a 31 percent fall in quarterly net profit, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company is due to report its result at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

BANG & OLUFSEN

The Danish luxury stereo and television maker is seen swinging to a pretax loss in the fourth quarter of its 2012/13 financial year, a Reuters poll showed, partly hit by one-off costs and declining sales.

The company is due to report its result at around 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)