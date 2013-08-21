(Adds Stora Enso, updates Vestas Wind Systems)

HELSINKI Aug 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

STORA ENSO

The Finnish paper group agreed to pay $8 million to end a nearly nine-year-old antitrust lawsuit accusing a former unit of conspiring to fix prices for purchasers of coated paper used in magazines and catalogs.

According to a filing with the U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the settlement resolves claims against Stora Enso and the former Stora Enso North America Corp unit, which was sold in 2007 and is now known as NewPage Wisconsin System Inc after going through bankruptcy.

For more on the company, double-click on

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer raised its full-year cash flow outlook after a smaller than expected fall in second quarter operating profit.

Profit before interest and tax fell was 12 million euros ($16.1 million), above analysts' average estimate of 5.5 million..

It also said it had appointed Anders Runevad as new chief executive.

For more on the company, double-click on

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer reported a nearly flat second quarter operating profit against analysts expectations of a rise, and kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

Operating profit (EBIT) before special items fell slightly to 3.44 billion Danish crowns ($615.8 million) in the April to June quarter, compared with 3.47 billion a year earlier and below an average forecast for 3.58 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double-click on

MARINE HARVEST

The world's largest fish farmer lowered its full-year production guidance but predicted a jump next year and said its ample cash would allow it to raise dividends and make acquisitions.

Its operating profit nearly quadrupled from a year earlier to 901 million Norwegian crowns ($151.6 million), in line with a preliminary 900 million crowns announced in July.

For more on the company, double-click on

DNO INTERNATIONAL

The Norwegian oil firm reported second-quarter earnings ahead of expectations and said it remained on course to double production at its prize Tawke field in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Middle-East focused DNO said its quarterly net profit reached 280 million crowns after a loss of 176 million crowns a year earlier and beat expectations for 244 million crowns.

For more on the company, double-click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.5866 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.7448 euros) ($1 = 5.9453 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)