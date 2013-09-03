(Adds Entra, SCA and SKF factors)

NOKIA

Microsoft Corp said it will buy Nokia's phone business for 5.44 billion euros ($7.2 billion), making its boldest foray yet into mobile devices and bringing well-regarded executive Stephen Elop back into the fold.

ENTRA EINDOM

Norway picked Goldman Sachs and ABG Sundal Collier to advise it on the sale of fully state-owned real estate firm Entra Eindom, which owns and manages around 1.2 million square metres worth of commercial real estate, business daily Finansavisen said.

The firm's properties, many of which are used by government offices like the police or tax authority, are valued at 24.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($3.96 billion) and the state plans to retain at least 33.4 percent.

SCA

The Swedish tissue and hygiene products maker is expected to to boost its operating margin further in coming years, leaving room for considerable further gains in the stock, business daily Dagens Industri wrote in an analysis.

SKF

The world's biggest bearings maker holds presentations for investors, analysts and media in Gothenburg, in western Sweden, on Tuesday. Presentations are scheduled to begin shortly after 0700 GMT.

