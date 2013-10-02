(Adds Bang & Olufsen)

HELSINKI Oct 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

REUTERS NORDIC INVESTMENT SUMMIT

A series of interviews with some of the region's most influential entrepreneurs, executives and policymakers, continues on Wednesday.

BANG & OLUFSEN

The Danish luxury stereo and television maker posted a fall in sales and a marginally deeper pretax loss in its fiscal first quarter compared to the corresponding period of last year but stuck to its full-year forecast for a moderate rise in revenues.

For more on the company, double click

UPM-KYMMENE

Uruguay's president Jose Mujica is expected during Wednesday to announce his decision regarding UPM's application for a modification to its environmental permit to allow a higher annual production level at its Fray Bentos pulp mill.

The plant is located on the Uruguay River that borders Argentina, and UPM's application has sparked new friction between the countries, following a long dispute around the mill by the time it was built.

For more on the company, click on

VOLVO

Moody's said it had lowered its outlook on the Swedish truck maker to negative from stable, in a move reflecting that an anticipated recovery in Volvo's financial peformance could take longer than expected given soft market demand.

Moody's affirmed its Baa2 long-term rating on Volvo.

Volvo said last month it would book restructuring costs of 5 billion Swedish crowns ($785 million) toward a efficiency scheme planned to save 4 billion annually by the end of 2015.

For more on the company, double click

MILLICOM

The Stockholm-listed emerging markets telecom operator said late on Tuesday it had finalised a deal to merge its Colombian operations with local player EPM.

It said it expected to complete the deal, which was first announced in July, in the first half of 2014. The company had initially said it expected to close the deal in the first quarter of next year.

Separately, Millicom and America Movil were awarded licenses for high-speed 4G mobile services in Honduras.

For a story on the deal, double click

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)