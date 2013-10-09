(Adds Vestas)

STORA ENSO

Finnish pulp and paper firm Stora Enso said third-quarter operational EBIT was higher than expected, but forecast a year-on-year decline in the fourth quarter on weak demand and prices for paper in Europe.

NOKIA

Tech blog AllThingsD said Apple Inc plans to introduce its latest line-up of iPads on Oct 22, the same day Nokia is planning to unveil its latest range of products.

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian media company is holding a capital markets day in London on Wednesday, during which it may give an update on its guidance.

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer said it agreed to sell two machining units and four casting units to German industrial group VTC Partners GmbH, aiming to make its supply chain more flexible.

