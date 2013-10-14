COPENHAGEN Oct 14 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
KONECRANES ABP
The Finnish crane maker lowered its financial outlook for
the full-year and released preliminary figures for the third
quarter.. The group said it now saw 2013
operating profit excluding restructuring costs to be lower than
in 2012.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The discount arm of A.P. Moller-Maersk's Dansk Supermarked
retail group is planning to step up its expansion in countries
such as Poland, Sweden and Germany, daily Jyllands-Posten said.
SAS
The Scandinavian airline is under increasing pressure in its
home markets after rivals counting British Airways, Air France
KLM and Lufthansa plan to step up activities in the
Scandinavian countries as south European markets suffer, daily
Jyllands-Posten said.
NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN, SWEDBANK
, SEB
The Swedish government proposed over the weekend rules that
would make it less expensive for consumers to repay fixed-rate
mortgages early. The proposal, which will be submitted for a
round of feedback by affected parties, entailed a new measure to
calculate the fee for early payback of a loan that the
government said in a signed article in daily Dagens Nyheter
would reduce costs for consumers by "ten of thousands of
crowns".
ERICSSON
Barclays has cut its recommendation on the stock of Ericsson,
the world's biggest mobile networks maker, to "underweight".
