HELSINKI Oct 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

CARGOTEC

The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker cut its full-year profit forecast after a fall in merchant ship deliveries hurt third-quarter sales.

Cargotec forecast full-year operating profit excluding restructuring costs to fall short of 2012. It previously forecast it would be at or slightly below last year's level.

Preliminary results showed third-quarter sales of 752 million euros ($1.02 billion) and operating profit, excluding one-off items, of 35 million euros. Analysts expected sales of 778 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MARINE HARVEST

Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest said its operating income surged to about 790 million Norwegian crowns ($132.23 million) in the third quarter from 73 million a year earlier, lifted by strong salmon prices.

The preliminary results fell short of the average expectation of 811 million crowns predicted in a Reuters poll of nine analysts. A full rep[ort is due on Oct 23.

SKF

SKF, the world's biggest bearings maker, reports Q3 earnings at 1000 GMT. Operating profit is seen at 1.99 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

H&M

Budget fashion retailer H&M said comparable sales fell 2 percent in September, in line with expectations. ID:nS3N0H502E]

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK The Danish conglomerate's oil tanker unit Maersk Tankers is planning to buy new product tanker ships, it told daily Borsen. The company did not give any details but according to the newspaper Maersk Tankers will allegedly buy 10 new large product tankers.

