STOCKHOLM Dec 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

VOLVO

The truck maker is looking at selling part of its property portfolio, daily Dagens Industri wrote at the weekend.

"We have looked at what is strategic and not strategic in the business," said Christer Johansson, head of investor relations at Volvo. "Now we are going through parts of the real estate portfolio. Mainly it is focused on the property rented by Volvo Cars in Torslanda," he said.

Dagens Industri estimated the real estate could bring in 1 2 billion Swedish crowns ($153-307 million) for Volvo.

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest banking group is looking to sell its 21 percent stake in payment firm Nets, business daily Dagens Industri wrote on Monday, citing sources.

Nets had revenues of around 7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.07 billion) in 2012 and is valued at up to 15 billion crowns, the paper said.

Dagens Industri said the sale had attracted wide interest including private equity firms EQT and Nordic Capital and the investment arm of Goldman Sachs.

Nordea declined to comment.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.5023 Danish crowns) ($1 = 6.5186 Swedish crowns)