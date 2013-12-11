HELSINKI Dec 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NOKIA

An Indian court will issue on Thursday its verdict on Nokia's appeal against the seizure by tax authorities of its local factory after a tax dispute, lawyers for the company and the tax department said on Wednesday.

For more on the company, click on

VATTENFALL

Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall could sell troubled European assets after general elections are held in Sweden in September next year, Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman told business daily Dagens Industri.

For more on the company, click on

HUHTAMAKI

The packaging maker is holding its capital markets day for investors and analysts today in Espoo, Finland.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)