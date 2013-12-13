HELSINKI Dec 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TDC, TELIASONERA, TELENOR

China's Huawei Technologies, which won a six-year contract worth $700 million to upgrade teleoperator TDC's network in Denmark, is in talks with Sweden's Telia and Norway's Telenor for similar deals, head of Huawei's European operation Victor Wang said to daily Berlingske.

For more on the companies, click on

MARINE HARVEST

The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said it would report Marine Harvest, the world's biggest Atlantic salmon producer, to the police after 60,000 salmon escaped one of its fish farms in November, Norwegian daily Dagens Naeringsliv said on Friday.

"We have a reason to believe that Marine Harvest has violated the law on aquaculture," Staale Hanse, a regional director at the Directorate, told the paper.

Marine Harvest said it was not aware of any report to the police, but was looking into the incident.

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)