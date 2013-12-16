UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds H&M)
HELSINKI Dec 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
HENNES & MAURITZ
The Swedish budget fashion retailer said its sales in stores open at least a year rose 10 percent in November, overshooting expectations.
For more on the company, click on
KESKO
The Finnish retailer said its November sales were down 6.2 percent from a year ago at around 760 million euros ($1.04 billion).
For more on the company, click on
VIKING LINE
The Finnish ship operator said it will have to cancel and reschedule trips for some passangers this week as its M/S Amorella ferry, which ran aground on Saturday, is being repaired.
No-one was hurt at the incident, which was caused by an electrical outage.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7283 euros)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources