(Adds H&M)

HELSINKI Dec 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget fashion retailer said its sales in stores open at least a year rose 10 percent in November, overshooting expectations.

KESKO

The Finnish retailer said its November sales were down 6.2 percent from a year ago at around 760 million euros ($1.04 billion).

VIKING LINE

The Finnish ship operator said it will have to cancel and reschedule trips for some passangers this week as its M/S Amorella ferry, which ran aground on Saturday, is being repaired.

No-one was hurt at the incident, which was caused by an electrical outage.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7283 euros)