ATLAS COPCO

The Swedish engineering group said on Wednesday its chair, Sune Carlsson, has declined reelection. It said its nomination committee intends to propose its vice chair, Hans Straberg, to replace Carlsson.

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecoms equipment maker said on Wednesday Japan's KDDI had selected it as one of its prime vendors to build its LTE radio access network. It said in a statement it was the first time the two have collaborated on such a network.

TELIASONERA

The telecoms group announced on Wednesday it has acquired a group of companies within open fiber networks for 473 million Swedish crowns ($72 million) on a cash and debt-free basis, including Zitius, Quadrom Networks and service provider Riksnet. It said the operations would become part of the companies fiber business unit in Sweden.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine producer has received a 350 megawatt (MW) order in the United States with a potential of up to 636 MW more.

VOLVO

The world's second biggest truck maker, said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks rose 16 percent year-on-year in November on the back of strong demand in Europe.

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES

Seismic surveyor Petroleum Geo-Services joined its peers in indicating lower earnings this year due to less demand from oil companies.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget carrier has signed a deal to buy two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with delivery in 2016, and continues to negotiate for further deliveries, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7283 euros)