(Updates to add Det Norske, Maersk)

HELSINKI Dec 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

STATOIL, DET NORSKE, MAERSK

Production at the giant Johan Sverdrup oil and gas field in the North Sea will be delayed by a year to the end of 2019, a partner in the field, Statoil said on Friday.

The field is now seen to hold between 1.8 and 2.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), against 1.7-3.3 billion boe seen previously, Statoil said in a statement.

Det Norske said the first phase of the field's development will require investments of some 100 to 130 billion crowns ($16.23-$21.10 billion).

ORION

The Finnish drug maker said late on Thursday that it entered into a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals for the development and comercialisation of a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

Orion will receive an upfront payment of $31 million, it said.

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)