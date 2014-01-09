HELSINKI Jan 9 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
WARTSILA
Rolls-Royce is in talks to buy the ship engine unit
of Finland's Wartsila, Bloomberg reported late on
Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
However, Wartsila may oppose the sale, the sources
said.
Wartsila spokesman declined to comment the report on
Thursday.
