HELSINKI Jan 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

WARTSILA

The Finnish company confirmed Rolls-Royce had approached it with a preliminary proposal for an offer, but said the discussions had been ended.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Rolls-Royce were in talks to buy Wartsila's ship engine business, although Wartsila may be opposed to the sale, its sources said.

CAVERION

The Finnish building service company cut its sales guidance for the second half of 2013 due to weak sales in December and project postponements in Germany.

TGS

Seismic surveyor TGS amassed record high late sales in the fourth quarter and its quarterly revenues beat its own guidance, it said on Thursday.

TGS, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits said its fourth quarter revenues were around $270 million, bringing total revenues for the year to around $882 million.

MARINE HARVEST, SALMON FARMING INDUSTRY

Brokerage Fondsfinans downgraded its recommendation for the

predicting that salmon prices could fall as much as 40 percent in the second half of 2014, business daily Finansavisen said.

The brokerage also downgraded top producer Marine Harvest and lowered its target price to 7.58 crowns from 7.75 crowns.

KONE

The Finnish lift maker said it has received an order to supply 32 elevators to two skyscrapers in Tel Aviv, Israel.

TELIASONERA

The telecoms firm could expand its presence in Eurasia, CEO Johan Dennelind said in an interview in daily Svenska Dagbladet.

Asked if it would go into new countries in the region, Dennelind said: "We are in Eurasia today and are going to develop that region, so it is not unthinkable in terms of our current strategy."

Telia's presence in Eurasia has been under close scrutiny after Swedish prosecutors started a preliminary investigation into Telia's purchase of a 3G licence in Uzbekistan after bribery allegations. An internal report led to the exit of the company's former chief executive and most of the board.

A second report by a law firm commissioned by Telia concluded that some other transactions made by Telia in Eurasia had not been in line with sound business practice, leading the company to fire four senior employees.

