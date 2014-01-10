HELSINKI Jan 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

STATOIL

Norwegian energy firm is studying overseas acquisitions to reduce its focus on Norway and Tullow Oil is among the targets it is studying, Bloomberg reported late on Thursday, quoting unnamed company sources.

The firm is studying deals that could dilute the government's shareholding as the new Conservative-led government is seeking to cut its stake from 67 percent to 51 percent, it added.

MUNKSJO, AHLSTROM

Finnish paper company Ahlstrom said late on Thursday that it sold 2.314 million shares in Munksjo, which specialises in labels, laminate surfaces and industrial paper such as abrasive backings, for around 11.8 million euros.

