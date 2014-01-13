STOCKHOLM Jan 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TALVIVAARA

Shares in Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara may join a rally in mining shares after Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of nickel ore, banned unprocessed mineral exports.

OUTOTEC

The Finnish mining technology company said it had proposed Bjorn Rosengren, the chief executive officer at engineering company Wartsila and a former senior executive at Atlas Copco, as a new member of its board.

DNO International

Yemeni gunmen killed at least six soldiers in stepped-up attacks on army installations in the southeastern Hadramout province and warned Norway's DNO to stop operations in the area.

DNO acknowledged the attack and the threat, and said it has taken appropriate security measures.

SCANIA

The truck firm has received an order for 1,500 vehicles from British transport companies Eddie Stobart and A.W. Jenkinson Forest Products, the Swedish truck maker said on Sunday.

The order, Scania's biggest in Britain ever, will be filled over two years and follows a new joint-procurement agreement between Scania and the two companies, Scania said in a statement.

