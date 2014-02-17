(Updates with H&M sales)

HELSINKI Feb 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

H&M

The world's second biggest clothing retail after Inditex reported a 15 percent rise in January sales, in line with market expectations and the company's own forecast.

For more on the company, double click on

TELENOR, TELE2

The two companies said they would invest more than 1 billion Swedish crowns ($154.93 million) in beefing up their joint 2G/4G mobile network in Sweden.

The companies said they would build new base stations across Sweden and expand coverage to 90 percent of the country's area from 70 percent currently.

For more on the companies, double click on,

NOKIA

U.S. hedge fund Third Point, run by activist investor Daniel Loeb, said on Friday that it more than doubled its stake in Nokia.

Third Point announced a position in Nokia last year after the company said it would sell its mobile phone business to Microsoft. At the time, Loeb said Nokia would have around 8 billion euros ($11 billion) in cash available after the deal closes, and that he expected the bulk of the cash to be returned to shareholders in the form of a buyback or special dividend.

For more on the company, click on.

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.4603 Danish crowns) ($1 = 6.4544 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.7307 euros)