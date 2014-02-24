(Adds Nokia)

HELSINKI Feb 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SCANIA

Volkswagen announced late on Friday plans to buy out minority shareholders of Swedish trucks division Scania for 6.7 billion euros ($9.21 billion).

VW said it will sell preferred shares for up to 2 billion euros, issue hybrid capital of up to 3 billion euros and draw another 2 billion euros from its ample cash reserves of 16.9 billion euros.

Scania said in a statement on Sunday an independent committee would evaluate the Volkswagen offer.

For more information, double-click on

NOKIA

Alcatel-Lucent, rival to Finland's Nokia, said at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona it would stay out of a brewing price war in the telecom equipment market.

Analysts have predicted that competition could intensify this year as Nokia's network unit NSN seeks to rebuild revenues.

Separately, NSN CEO Rajeev Suri declined to comment if Nokia was studying a bid for U.S.-based Juniper Networks, as suggested by a media report last week.

However he told a news conference NSN was looking for ways to extend partnership with Juniper to expand in IP routing.

For more on the company, click on

ARCHER

Oil services firm Archer, part of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's business empire, will take a $430 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge, which will reduce its net equity per share to $1.07 from $1.87.

The impairment is primarily due to reduced pricing and low utilization of equipment as a result of an oversupply of land based oilfield services in the United States, the firm said on Friday.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)