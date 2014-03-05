(Adds Volvo,) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

Activist investor Cevian Capital has been busy buying Volvo A-shares and is looking to purchase even more, Swedish business daily reported on Wednesday, without quoting sources.

The paper said Cevian had bought 12 million A-shares worth 1.2 billion Swedish crowns ($186 million) on Tuesday, or around 1.5 percent of the voting rights in Volvo.

TELE2

The Nordic telecoms operator is considering a sale of its Norwegian business after failing to win new wireless spectrum in that country and has hired ABG Sundal Collier Holding to advise it on its operations in Norway, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, quoting people familiar with the matter.

It said no final decision had been made and Tele2 may opt to keep the business.

SUBSEA 7

The Oslo-listed offshore supplier is presenting its fourth-quarter results at 0700 GMT.

It is expected to post adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $306 million, up from $270 million at the same time a year ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.4499 Swedish crowns)