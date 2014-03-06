(Adds Novo factor)
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish pharmaceutical company has increased its presence
in countries south of the Sahara in Africa, daily
Jyllands-Posten said.
Up to now the insulin maker has been active in South Africa
and in the Northern part of the continent. Novo Nordisk has now
established a new unit with focus on countries like Nigeria,
Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania and Ethiopia, the paper said.
TELENOR
The telecoms operator aims to cut 450 jobs in Norway,
corresponding to just over 10 percent of staff in its home
market, state broadcaster NRK reported. The cuts will most
likely take place through voluntary redundancies, with the aim
of freeing up more than 500 million Norwegian crowns ($83
million) per year for investments.
($1 = 5.9894 Norwegian crowns)
