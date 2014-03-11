BRIEF-40 North Management reports 6.5 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies
* 40 North Management LLC reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of March 2 - SEC filing
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIA
India's top court is due on Tuesday to resume hearing Nokia's appeal challenging a lower court ruling over transfer of its mobile handset plant in the country to Microsoft amid a tax dispute.
Nokia last month appealed to the Indian Supreme Court saying the Delhi High Court had imposed "new conditions" over the transfer of the plant, after previously allowing it.
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
* 40 North Management LLC reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of March 2 - SEC filing
* Invuity inc says increases borrowing capacity to up to $50 million
* Brigade Capital Management LP reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Parker Drilling Co as of March 2 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFwH8r) Further company coverage: