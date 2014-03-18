HELSINKI, March 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SCANIA

Scania's independent board committee on Tuesday recommended shareholders to reject the bid by Volkswagen for the outstanding shares in the truck maker.

The committee said the offer did not reflect the long-term prospects of Scania.

The company in a separate business update added that it expects its operating margins to improve over the coming years.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)