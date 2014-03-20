UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI, March 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in the United States (AHAM 6) fell by 4.4 percent year-on-year in February, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed on Wednesday.
Sweden's Electrolux is the world's second biggest maker of home appliances.
For more information on the company, click on
VOLVO
The world number two truck maker will announce its trucks shipments data for February at 0730 GMT.
For more information on the company, click on
SAMPO
Nordea Markets in an investor note said it had increased its target price for Sampo shares to 41.6 euros from 40.7 euros, while reiterating its "buy" rating.
It said the Finnish investment and insurance group is set to benefit from good profitability in non-life insurance business as well as further protential from Nordea Bank of which Sampo owns around 21 percent.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources