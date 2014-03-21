The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NORWEGIAN AIR, AIR BERLIN

Norwegian Air Shuttle, Europe's third-largest budget airline, is not in talks to buy Air Berlin, the company told Reuters on Friday, denying a report in business daily Finansavisen that it was.

"Under normal circumstances we would not comment on such rumours and speculations in the market. But on this occasion I can deny that Norwegian Air is a potential buyer," Norwegian Air spokeswoman Anne-Sissel Skaanvik said in an interview.

Air Berlin said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks over options and was therefore pushing back its annual results a week, pushing up its shares 15 percent in the session.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store chain has already changed its Russia strategy due to the Ukraine crisis, its chief executive said in a magazine interview.

"We have no investment projects going on in Russia, and we will have none for a while," Stockmann CEO Hannu Penttila told Talouselama magazine.

"This will definitely change our plans. We were thinking about stronger expansion in several Russian cities, but now I think we will focus only on the Moscow and St Petersburg regions."

Stockmann, whose Russian business has been seen as a strength in recent years, said earlier this week that Ukraine crisis could lead to changes in the company's profit guidance.

MAERSK

Denmark's Maersk Line, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk , and two shipper partners have won approval for their P3 alliance from the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).

The grouping between the world's three biggest container shipping lines was approved by four votes to one at a meeting of FMC Commissioners on Thursday, the commision said in a statement.

For more on the company, double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)