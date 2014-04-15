HELSINKI, April 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SKF

The world's biggest bearings maker posts first-quarter results at 0600 GMT. Operating earnings are seen rising to 2.0 billion Swedish crowns ($305 million) compared to an adjusted 1.7 billion a year ago, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

For more on the company, double click

H&M

The clothing retailer posts March sales figures at 0600 GMT. It has already outlined sales development for much of the month, saying in late March that sales through March 25 rose 12 percent year-on-year.

For more on the company, double click

ORION

The Finnish drug maker late on Monday said Ireland and Hungary had granted it the first marketing authorisations for its Bufomix Easyhaler treatment for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The in-house product is a dry-powder inhaler developed from generic active substances. Orion said national approval procedures for the product are ongoing in 23 other European countries.

Orion, which has lately suffered from tough generic competition, in February forecast a falling 2014 profit.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)