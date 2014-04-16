(Updates Alfa Laval)

SCANIA

Sweden's shareholders association is recommending its members accept Volkswagen's 200 crown ($30.44) per share offer for the remaining shares in truck maker Scania, the group said.

"A yes is the least bad of the two alternatives," the association's Chief Executive Carl Rosen said in statement.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in the United States (AHAM 6) rose 8.9 percent year-on-year in March, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Tuesday.

ALFA LAVAL

German industrial machinery and process engineering group GEA Group, a rival to Sweden's Alfa Laval, said it has agreed to sell its heat exchangers division with an enterprise value of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to private equity investor Triton.

GEA also reported its first-quarter sales grew 6 percent organically to 951 million euros ($1.3 billion), and that it still expected full-year revenues to grow moderately.

