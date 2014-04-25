(Adds Electrolux, Neste, Sandvik and Valmet, updates Nokia and YIT)

HELSINKI, April 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIA

Nokia, which is set to close the sale of its phone business to Microsoft, will on Tuesday name Rajeev Suri as the group's next CEO, Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

According to the paper, Nokia would also on Tuesday outline its new strategy and announce how much cash it would pay out to shareholders.

NESTE OIL

The Finnish oil refiner reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit on Friday, hit by falling refining margins, and cut its profit outlook for the year.

ELECTROLUX

The world number two home appliances maker said it saw slightly better demand this year in Europe after posting a small rise in first-quarter core earnings.

VOLVO

The world's number two truck maker posted a rise in quarterly core earnings in line with expectations as firmer demand in its main markets offset lingering costs for a vast renewal of its model range and fierce currency headwinds.

SANDVIK

The engineering group posted a slightly bigger than expected fall in first quarter core earnings but saw firmer order bookings in sectors such as energy and aerospace that helped offset lingering weak demand in mining.

SEB

The Swedish banking group reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter operating profit on the back of strong commission income but sounded a warning over uncertainties due to events in Ukraine.

TELE2

The Swedish telecoms operator posted first-quarter core earnings below forecasts on Friday and repeated its outlook for 2014.

SSAB

High strength steel maker SSAB posted a small first-quarter profit, boosted by higher prices in the United States and recovering demand in the European market.

YIT

The construction group reported quarterly profit below market expectations, hurt by a weak domestic market for housing and offices, although sales in Russia grew sharply on demand for fixed assets in uncertain times.

VALMET

The Finnish pulp and paper machine maker said its new orders in the first quarter doubled from a year ago as new pulp plant projects help the company cope with weak demand for new paper mills.

TIETO

The Finnish IT services provider reported its core operating profit in the first quarter was 34.5 million euros ($47.7 million), slightly better than analysts' average expectation of 33.3 million.

