HELSINKI, April 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SCA

The Swedish hygiene and paper products maker posted a slightly smaller-than-expected rise in adjusted first-quarter operating profit and said freezing weather in the United States had hit its tissue business at the start of the year.

NOKIA

Nokia reported a surprise year-on-year rise in quarterly profit of its network equipment unit, its core business after the sale of its phone division to Microsoft.

Nokia also said Rajeev Suri, the head of its networks unit, will become the Finnish group's next chief executive and added that it would return an extra 1 billion euros to shareholders from the sale of its phone unit.

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest bank reported first-quarter earnings in line with expectations and said it expected to finalise plans for its accelerated cost savings programme during the second quarter.

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil and gas group reported an adjusted first-quarter operating profit above expectations and offered a dividend payment for the quarter of 1.80 crowns per share.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store chain reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as weak consumer sentiment in Finland and the decline of the Russian rouble cut into sales, and the company lowered its sales and profit outlook

FINNAIR

The Finnish airline said late on Monday it had failed to reach a deal on savings with flight attendants and would now look at other options to reach the 18 million euro savings target. Options include outsourcing 540 cabin staff.

ATLAS COPCO

The Swedish engineering group will report first-quarter earnings at 1300 GMT.

ASSA ABLOY

The world's biggest lock maker will report first-quarter earnings at 1400 GMT.

